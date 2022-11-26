Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,154 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

