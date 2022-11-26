Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $537.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $438.21 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

