PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.20

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 539 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 573.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.39) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

