Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

