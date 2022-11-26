Persistence Market Cap Reaches $80.94 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $80.94 million and $322,047.02 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Persistence Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 156,306,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,806,665 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Persistence Token Trading
