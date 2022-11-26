Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

