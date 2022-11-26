Piper Sandler Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $80.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.79.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

