PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.14 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.81 or 0.08260749 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.03 or 0.29930562 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

