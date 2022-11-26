Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Down 7% This Week

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $5,700.59 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00024375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.05 or 0.08262649 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.14 or 0.29928469 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

