PotCoin Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $491,504.44 and $216.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00470239 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018378 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

