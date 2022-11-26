Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

PFBC opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

