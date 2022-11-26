Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,642 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 198.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 314.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Shares of DBD stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.95. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.