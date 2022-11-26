Private Advisory Group LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Stock Performance

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

