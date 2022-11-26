Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,015,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

