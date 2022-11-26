Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

