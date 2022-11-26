Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

