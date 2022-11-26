Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

