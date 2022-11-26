Prom Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00026321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $79.77 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,605.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010451 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00240818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.39515259 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,070,754.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.