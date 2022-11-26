Quantum Trading Down 99.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 99.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $55,991.32 and $181,300.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00240719 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009995 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,021.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

