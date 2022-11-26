QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.54 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $98.54 million and $139,635.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010356 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239888 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127937 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134,029.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

