Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Head to Head Contrast

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Forward Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.19 $46.64 million $0.94 6.05 Forward Air $1.66 billion 1.77 $105.86 million $7.02 15.76

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Radiant Logistics and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 0 3 5 1 2.78

Forward Air has a consensus price target of $135.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Forward Air’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 3.13% 35.35% 11.99% Forward Air 9.77% 29.52% 16.14%

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Air beats Radiant Logistics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.