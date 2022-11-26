Raydium Trading Up 23.6% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $33.90 million and $8.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,209,415 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

