Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 344.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 7.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

