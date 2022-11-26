Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) vs. Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Critical Analysis

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Denny’s and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 2 3 0 2.60 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Denny’s currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 455.50%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Denny’s.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $398.17 million 1.78 $78.07 million $1.67 7.43 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 5.07 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Denny’s and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 23.78% -58.33% 7.31% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Denny’s beats Reborn Coffee on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

