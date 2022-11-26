Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) versus Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Head to Head Analysis

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Recon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.95 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,581.00 Recon Technology $12.51 million 2.14 $14.27 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Recon Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Recon Technology

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; oily sludge disposal solutions; and gas station operation and management solution. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.