ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 39% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 39% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $2,961.42 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00464375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00033080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

