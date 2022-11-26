Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director John Bello Buys 250,000 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $585,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
