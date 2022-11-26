Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director John Bello Buys 250,000 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $585,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Reed’s

About Reed’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

