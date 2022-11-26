Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Request has a market cap of $88.47 million and $1.76 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.21 or 1.00001241 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00240320 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC.

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08905365 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,240,626.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

