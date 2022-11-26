Request 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08905365 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,240,626.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

