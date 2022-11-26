Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.65 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.65 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,487.18 or 1.00010921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00239627 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08905365 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,240,626.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

