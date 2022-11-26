Revain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $331,734.96 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Revain has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $73.15 million and approximately $331,734.96 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00490879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.14 or 0.29857593 BTC.
About Revain
REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.