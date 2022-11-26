Reviewing Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huaneng Power International and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 3 0 0 2.00

Black Hills has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Black Hills 11.07% 8.70% 2.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81 Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.36 $236.74 million $3.99 17.73

Black Hills has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats Huaneng Power International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

