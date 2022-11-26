Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,018 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 5,800,165 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

