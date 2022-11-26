Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $60.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

