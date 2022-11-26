Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,725 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. 1,044,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

