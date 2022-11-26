Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $39.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

