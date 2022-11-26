Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.42.

TSE RY opened at C$134.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$733,464.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

