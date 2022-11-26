Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25,198.45 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $25,198.45 and approximately $83.57 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007779 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.29947424 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

