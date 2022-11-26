Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 742,600 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 742,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,252,000. Elastic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Elastic Stock Down 1.2 %

ESTC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 366,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.