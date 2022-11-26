SALT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,703.35 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. SALT has a market cap of $2.61 million and $14,703.35 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,487.18 or 1.00010921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00239627 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02905541 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,338.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.