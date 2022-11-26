Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.01 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $32.01 million and $20.13 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00042662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

