Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

