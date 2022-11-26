Seeyond Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $73.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

