Seeyond Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Target were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

