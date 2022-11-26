Seeyond Sells 2,681 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129,314 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

