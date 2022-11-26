Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.