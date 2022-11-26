Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.