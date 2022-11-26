Serum Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

