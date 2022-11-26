Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($64.39) to €62.10 ($63.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.53.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

