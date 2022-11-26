SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

